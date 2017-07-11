Seven Women Charged With Stealing $7 Million In Medicaid

Seven women are charged in Hennepin County with stealing more than $7 million in Medicaid money through several personal care agencies.

Racketeering and theft charges by the Minnesota attorney general allege the women claimed they provided care to family members and friends and gave them thousands of dollars in kickbacks for participating in the scheme.

In one case, one of the personal care agencies submitted $54,000 in claims under the name of a man who has lived in Ohio since 2010, had never heard of the agency. The agencies include Abundant Hands Home, Bridging Together, Caring for Angels and Healing Hands Care.

One of the women was convicted in 2012 on similar charges of bilking Medicaid and was not allowed to run a care agency.

-KEYC News 12