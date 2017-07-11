Survey of Lake Mille Lacs Walleye Could Ease Restrictions

Gov. Mark Dayton says the state will conduct a new walleye survey of Lake Mille Lacs and could possibly ease fishing restrictions.

Dayton says he's hoping the new survey will support reports that the walleye population is thriving on one of the state's most popular lakes.

News of the survey comes days after Dayton's fishing trip on the lake was interrupted by a flotilla of demonstrators protesting a three-week temporary ban on walleye fishing that began July 7. The state and Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe said the ban was needed to protect spawning walleye. The band jointly manages the fishery.

Local resort owners say the ban wasn't necessary and that it was hurting their business.

