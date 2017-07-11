Brit Floyd Concert Moved to Verizon Event Center

Due to potentially severe weather, Brit Floyd World Immersion Tour will be moving from the Vetter Stone Amphitheater to the Verizon Event Center on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.

Inclement weather is a safety hazard for show personnel, attendees, and staff.

The change of location has become necessary to be able to provide the best and safest experience possible. Current ticket valid in comparable location.

Tickets are still available for Brit Floyd, and can be purchased at the Verizon Center Ticket Office.

-KEYC News 12