Nicollet County Approves Wheelage Tax Increase

The Nicollet County Board approves doubling the wheelage tax from $10 to $20.

The increase will take effect January 1, 2018, but the county needs to let the state's Department of Revenue know by August 1st.

The three to one vote will create an additional $275,000 a year from the per vehicle tax to help fund transportation and public works projects.

The county faces a shortfall of around $3 million a year for road work.

Nicollet County Public Works Director Seth Greenwood said, "Every little bit helps, that even though it's a small amount, and we have very large expensive projects, typically for those projects we bond, so borrowing money. This increase in the wheelage tax can go to help make those annual bond payments."

The county only receives about half of the needed road funds from the state.

Last month, the Brown County Board voted to double their wheelage tax from $10 up to $20 to take effect in 2018.

--KEYC News 12