Man Killed in Steele County Crash

A 54-year-old rural Waseca County man is killed in a one vehicle rollover.

According to the Steele County Sheriff’s Office, 54-year-old David Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

It happened on Sunday morning at the 3800 block of 97th Avenue.

The Sheriff’s Office says he was not wearing a seatbelt and that he died from injuries sustained in the crash.

They say Johnson missed a curve and that alcohol was present.

It is unclear when the accident happened but power went out to nearby homes around 2:30 a.m. when Johnson’s vehicle hit a power pole.

A number of agencies assisted on scene including the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Gold Cross, Owatonna Fire Department, Owatonna Public Utilities, Xcel Energy and the Steele County Coroner’s Office.

