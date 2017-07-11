Gustavus Adolphus College Receives $40M Gift

The school says the $40 million gift commitment will position Gustavus among the elite liberal arts colleges in the nation for years to come.

The gift is being given by a successful alumni couple who wishes to remain anonymous.

Gustavus Vice President For Advancement Thomas Young says, "How can you not jump for joy at such an opportunity for generosity. It's going to support our ability to recruit the absolute top caliber students to the college. It's going to enable us to strengthen our academic facilities and help us recruit and retain the best faculty in the world for our students."

While continuing their commitment for making the Gustavus experience as affordable as possible.

Young says, "This investment helps us fulfill that promise to our student looks at a college campus and the facilities that it offers.”

A portion will also be used in supporting the renovation and expansion of the Nobel Hall of Science.

Dean of Sciences Julie Bartley says, "The addition, and the renovation to the existing space is going to really upgrade our student's access to laboratory equipment, to modern kind of classrooms where students are spending more time talking to each other and less time just listening passively to a lecture.”

A connection between the science building and theater building will also be included in the investment.

Bartley says, "I think this building will definitely attract students. We've got several new or recent buildings here and that's really been a selling point."

In addition to providing funding for the Nobel Hall renovation and expansion, the gift will also provide a significant boost to annual operating funds by bolstering the College's endowment, which recently crossed $165 million.

Young says, "This is an inflection moment for Gustavus. Our intent is to not stop with securing this $40 million commitment but to invite every Gustie into relationship with the college."

