Exhibit Honoring Tuskegee Airmen Part of Waseca County Fair

MSU is renaming the Homecoming King and Queen to the title Homecoming Royalty.
Dain Fisher food truck hub gets the nod over objections from neighborhood restaurants
A Redwood Falls man is wanted by authorities after being charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon following a stabbing in Redwood Falls on July 6, 2017
Officer who killed Castile gets $48,500 in agreement
Some residents will be cleaning up for days north of Lake Crystal after severe weather rolled through July 9.
Seven women are charged in Hennepin County with stealing more than $7 million in Medicaid money through several personal care agencies.
If you’ve checked your Facebook messenger lately, you may notice a warning from your friends telling you to ignore a friend request from a Jayden K. Smith because he’s a hacker. This is just another Facebook hoax.
Storms late Sunday night left behind damage in south central Minnesota.
