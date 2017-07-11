Exhibit Honoring Tuskegee Airmen Part of Waseca County Fair

Waseca's County Fairgoers will get a chance to learn more about the Tuskegee Airmen thanks to a traveling display that arrived this morning.



The Rise Above exhibit is a mobile movie theater housed in a 53 foot semi-trailer equipped with a ramp and hydraulic lifts to ensure access for all.

Including a 160 degree panoramic screen featuring the original film Rise Above giving audience members the feeling of flying in the cockpit of the iconic P-51C Mustang, the signature aircraft of the Tuskegee Airmen.

Visitors of the fair will have the chance to meet legendary members of the first ever African-American flying squadron During World War II.

Admission to the educational exhibit is free. A dedication ceremony is scheduled for 6 p-m on Wednesday.

