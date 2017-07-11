Madelia Man Sentenced for His Role in January Home Invasion

The Madelia man charged with the death of a 19-year-old is sentenced today in Watonwan County Court.

The judge sentenced 65-year-old David Pettersen to spend 90 days in jail. It also includes a stayed prison sentence of one year and one day with two years of probation.

Today, the court heard from both the victim's family and Pettersen in what was an emotional hearing.

David Pettersen says, "I will carry that awful responsibility with me for the rest of my life, but none of those who wish to call me a murder were there that morning in the dark. "

Family and friends for the victim, 19 year old Nicolas Embertson and David Pettersen filled the Watonwan County Courtroom.

Stephen Lindee says, "What I believed occurred was a lot of bad choices by everybody involved and as you know judge, choices have consequences."

That was the aim of today's hearing. On January 28, Embertson with Cornelius Ayers and Kyle Nason cased Pettersen's home for a future burglary according to court documents.

Lindee says, "He choose not to call the police when his house was being burglarized."

Pettersen woke up and following a series of events, fire a gun three times as the three drove away in a car with one of the bullets fatally killing Embertson.

There were 16 victim impact statements submitted to the court, but only Embertson's grandfather and mother spoke.

Even though cameras were allowed in the courtroom, the order didn't allow the recording of the victim's family.

Tracy McCabe, Embertson's mom, provided an emotional victim impact statement about her son as an active child and some of the difficulties he overcame as a young adult, but says Pettersen didn't have the right to take the law into his hand and her son wasn't a threat.

She adds her and her family have struggled to cope since her son's death.

During the hearing, one of Pettersen's friends stood up asking to speak on his behalf with a very strong statement.

Dennis Arduser said in court, "This is terrible but even a puppy is cut when it's small."

Back in May, Pettersen pleaded guilty to a dangerous weapons charge, with manslaughter dismissed.

It was a deal Embertson's family objected to, saying it wouldn't hold Pettersen responsible.

Pettersen said in court, "Nicolas Embertson's family says they are seeking justice, but I am also here for you, seeking justice as well, for myself and my family.

During sentencing, the judge says he believes Pettersen has taken responsibility for the crime and shows remorse, but the incident involved fear, anger and stupidity.

Pettersen will need to report to jail one week from today, July 18.

Ayers and Nason were sentenced last month for their role.

