Kids Learning To Build A Better World With Legos

What do you get when you cross toy building bricks with a lesson in Earth Science?

You get the latest session of Learning with Legos at the North Mankato Taylor Library.

The theme for the summer program is Build a Better World.

Today's lesson was on the layers of the Earth, starting with the core and building outward.

The event allows kids to get hands–on learning... but also provides worksheets to reinforce the lessons being taught.

North Mankato Taylor Library assistant librarian Amber Hauschen says, "I think they have a blast. I mean, I have a lot that come back each time, so some of these guys are students since last September, so it's been fun."

The library will not have a Lego event in August, but say they will start a 9 month series in the fall when school starts again.

