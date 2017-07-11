FARM FORWARD: Minnesota Tops In Pea Production

Throughout Minnesota, 50,000 of our farm acres are dedicated to the pea.

They'll look like messy dewy grass from the highway, but in that field is a big driver of local agriculture.



"They like cooler weather in their spring. The pea harvest ends around the middle of July - it can still be fairly cool here. They're planted in mid-April, middle of May," crop scientist Charlie Rohwer said.

The region was chosen to be the processed pea capitol of the United States, as it's the processors that are behind all the peas planted.

"A farmer doesn't choose whether or not they grow peas. A processor will contract their acres with farmers," Rohwer said.

As for the research and outreach center's role, they serve as a third party tester.

The processors need to know which pea is best, in what conditions, and they use the scientists in Waseca to do that work for them.

"They support our efforts to study the variety of peas offered by the pea breeders. They really want to know what variants grow well and when they mature and what kind of yield they can expect from those varieties in our region," Rohwer said.

Next week, we'll check out how that work is done, and why it's so vital to get it done right.

