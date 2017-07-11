Winthrop Officials Warn Of Unlicensed Storm Damage Repair Crews

The city of Winthrop is warning residents about storm chasing contractors.



The extensive storm damage the city received from hail on Sunday night has several out of town repair crews coming to Winthrop offering to do the work.

They recommend asking the contractor to show documentation for licensing and insurance.



"I think it's really important they have a contractor's license and they have a certificate of insurance. If something were to happen on your property and they aren't insured, you're going to be responsible for it. We highly recommend local contractors to be doing as much of the work as possible. We're not saying the other companies coming into town are bad companies, we just ask that you be careful and get the information you need before you sign anything. Check with your insurance, make sure this is what they're looking at too," Winthrop mayor Kelly Pierson said.



The city also wants to remind the travelling contractors to get licensed with the city before doing any work.

-- KEYC News 12