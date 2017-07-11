Startling Discovery Leads to a New Beginning

On a dirt road just off Hammond Highway outside Madelia deep in a ditch covered in tall grass two cyclists pedaling by Monday morning saw something strange and immediately called for help.



"It was a cat carrier it was locked and when I opened it up, four little friendly kittens came running right to me and there was a slice of bread and that was all there was in the cage. They have been thrown into this deep grass in the ditch left to die a terrible death," the Watonwan County Humane Society Co-President Peg Lewis said.



The kittens, about 3 and half months old are now safe and sound at the Watonwan County Humane Society in St. James, surprisingly in good shape following what they went through.



"They wanted a human. They came running up to me and that just surprised me because I didn't know what to expect and so it was very heartwarming it looked so happy to be held and picked up and rescued it was heartbreakingly sad," Lewis said.



Brothers Picasso, Donatello and Mulligan along with their sister, Blossom are already on their road to adoption.



"No fleas, no ear mites, nothing. They've already been dewormed and they've had the revolution and they've had their first distemper shot. They're going in the day after tomorrow to be spayed and neutered. So by next week they will be ready to go to their forever home," Lewis added.



Nothing can be done to find the person who dumped the kittens but the Humane Society is urging people to explore other options before discarding animals like that.



"There are places and ways to get your cats spayed and neutered so you don't have this ongoing problem. Don't feel ashamed if you can't care for them any longer because there are people who want those cats and kittens just let us know or the other Humane Societies know and we will take them and care for them and get them homes," Lewis said.



The best way to start the adoption process is applying online. If adopting a cat isn't how you're ready to help...the Humane Society runs solely on donations and volunteers. Extra assistance is always needed, any way possible.



For more information on how to utilize low-cost spay and neuter options visit http://mnsnap.org/ or to find out more about the four rescued kittens and all the cats available at the Humane Society, head to http://watonwan.weebly.com/

--KEYC News 12