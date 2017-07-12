Mankato, North Mankato MSA Leads State In Income Growth

The Mankato and North Mankato Metropolitan Statistical Area leads the state in income growth.

That's according to figures recently released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis of the 2015 Real Personal Income.

Taking inflation into account, from 2011 to 2015, the Mankato MSA grew in real personal income over 11 and a half percent, while other MSA's like Rochester and Duluth, saw a growth of under 10 percent.

As for per capita personal income, the average sat at just over $40,000 in 2011, and grew nearly 10 percent to almost $45,000 in 2015.

Greater Mankato Growth says these figures are likely to continue to lead the state as employment rises in manufacturing, which pays a higher wage on average than the regional average wage.