Storms Knock Down Trees, Leave Thousands Without Power Near Twin Cities

Powerful storms moving through eastern Minnesota uprooted trees and knocked down utility lines leaving thousands of people without power.

In Washington County, a sheriff's dispatcher says Hugo and Forest Lake were inundated with downed power lines and trees as a result of the storms that hit early Wednesday morning.

In Anoka County, trees fell on homes and parked cars in Mounds View. Winds of 50 mph were recorded in Maple Grove, which also sustained significant tree damage.

Xcel Energy reported 14,000 customers in Washington County are without power, including more than 5,700 in Stillwater and 4,800 in the Forest Lake area.