Minnesota Officials Review State Capitol's Protest Policy

Minnesota officials may make policy changes at the state Capitol after recent demonstrations led to arrests.

Members of an advisory panel on Capitol security met Monday to review the current permitting policies for large rallies and protests.

Republican Sen. Warren Limmer of Maple Grove suggested creating a designated protest area outside of the Capitol building in order to increase safety.

Republican Rep. Jim Nash of Waconia says he understands the safety concern, but that he doesn't want to restrict access or limit free speech.

Much of the concern stems from an end-of-session protest sparked by steps lawmakers took to prohibit unauthorized immigrants from getting driver's licenses.

Other protests over Shariah law and President Donald Trump in previous months led to arrests at the Capitol.