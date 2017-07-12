St. Anthony Ends Policing In Suburb Where Castile Was Shot

The City of St. Anthony will end its policing contract with the Twin Cities suburb where a black motorist was fatally shot by a police officer a year ago. The City Council Tuesday night voted to terminate its police coverage for Falcon Heights.

St. Anthony Officer Jeronimo Yanez stopped Philando Castile in Falcon Heights last July, a traffic stop that ended with Yanez fatally shooting him.

Yanez, who's Latino, on Monday agreed to leave the St. Anthony police force in exchange for $48,500. He was recently acquitted of manslaughter and other charges relating to the shooting. Castile was shot several times after he told Yanez that he was armed. Castile had a permit for his gun.

Castile's girlfriend livestreamed the aftermath of the shooting on social media, a video that was widely shared.