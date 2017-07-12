Truck Rollover Causes Big Traffic Jam at Minneapolis Airport

A truck rollover is causing major traffic tie-ups at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Airport spokeswoman Melissa Scovronski says a construction truck with a boom that had not been lowered rolled over on the outbound roadway at the main terminal Wednesday morning. She says inbound and outbound traffic is getting through, but it's slow going and it's backed way up.

Airport officials suggest that passengers go to Terminal 2 instead and take the light rail line to avoid the traffic.

She says the truck driver was alert and talking as he was taken to the hospital, but his injuries and condition are unknown.

Crews are working to remove the rolled-over vehicle and reopen the traffic lanes.