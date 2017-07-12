KEYC - Hibbing Police Investigate Slaying Of Business Owner

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Police say the man found dead in a house in Hibbing is a homicide victim. 
 60-year-old Brian Joseph Nelson was stabbed and was found dead in a house behind The Bottle Shop liquor store Monday. Authorities say Nelson is a long-time Hibbing resident and business owner. 
    Police say the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation. There's no immediate word on any suspects.