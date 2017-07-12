Remains Of Duluth Marine Killed In WWII Coming Home

On a dirt road just off Hammond Highway outside Madelia deep in a ditch covered in tall grass two cyclists pedaling by Monday morning saw something strange and immediately called for help.
On a dirt road just off Hammond Highway outside Madelia deep in a ditch covered in tall grass two cyclists pedaling by Monday morning saw something strange and immediately called for help.
A man who escaped from a Minnesota federal prison in 1992 and had been on the run ever since was taken back into custody last month after trying to renew his driver's license.
A man who escaped from a Minnesota federal prison in 1992 and had been on the run ever since was taken back into custody last month after trying to renew his driver's license.
On January 28, Nicolas Embertson with Cornelius Ayers and Kyle Nason cased David Pettersen's home for a future burglary according to court documents.
On January 28, Nicolas Embertson with Cornelius Ayers and Kyle Nason cased David Pettersen's home for a future burglary according to court documents.
MSU is renaming the Homecoming King and Queen to the title Homecoming Royalty.
MSU is renaming the Homecoming King and Queen to the title Homecoming Royalty.
The school says the $40 million gift commitment will position Gustavus among the elite liberal arts colleges in the nation for years to come. The gift is being given by a successful alumni couple who wishes to remain anonymous. Gustavus Vice President For Advancement Thomas Young says, "How can you not jump for joy at such an opportunity for generosity. It's going to support our ability to recruit the absolute top caliber students to the college. It's going to enable us to stre...
The school says the $40 million gift commitment will position Gustavus among the elite liberal arts colleges in the nation for years to come. The gift is being given by a successful alumni couple who wishes to remain anonymous.
A 54-year-old rural Waseca County man is killed in a one vehicle rollover
A 54-year-old rural Waseca County man is killed in a one vehicle rollover
Dain Fisher food truck hub gets the nod over objections from neighborhood restaurants
Dain Fisher food truck hub gets the nod over objections from neighborhood restaurants
Seven women are charged in Hennepin County with stealing more than $7 million in Medicaid money through several personal care agencies.
Seven women are charged in Hennepin County with stealing more than $7 million in Medicaid money through several personal care agencies.