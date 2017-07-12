Minnesota Parents Worried About Fewer Lifeguards On Beaches

Parents say they're concerned about the lack of lifeguards on some Minnesota beaches after a child recently drowned at a lake nearly 10 miles southeast of St Paul.

A 5-year-old boy in Woodbury drowned at Carver Lake in Woodbury last weekend. The lake doesn't have lifeguards.

Woodbury Park and Recreation Director Bob Klatt says it's becoming more common for free state and county waterfronts to have no lifeguards, while paid facilities typically have lifeguards. Klatt says Carver Lake has had lifeguards in the past but was converted from a fenced-in, paid facility to a free area with no lifeguard in 2009 because of budget issues.

Klatt says Woodbury isn't planning to change the no-lifeguard practice.

Parent Cory Albert says the lifeguard issue shouldn't be about the money but should focus on safety.