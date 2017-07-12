MIDDAY EXPERT: Sunday's Crop Damage Leaves Farmers Busy In Off-Season

Ag Expert Kent Thiesse joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about steps farmers should take if they saw damage from the severe storms July 9. That storm left hundreds of acres of farmland damaged. Thiesse says it's best for farmers to look into options for insurance right away. Along with that, he said it's important to still maintain control of the weeds in the fields, especially if fields were damaged.

The University of Minnesota Extension Service and United Farmers Co-op have scheduled a hail clinic to provide farmers with information and assist with decision that will need to be made. That takes place Thursday, July 13 at 9 a.m. at the Berden Event Center at the UFC main office in Winthrop.