St. Peter Library Hosts Reading Marathon

Students were taking part in a marathon in Saint Peter today, but not one that required their legs. The Saint Peter Public Library was stretching the minds of children by hosting a Reading Marathon today. Kids from different ages came and participated at the 2nd annual event.Readers participating as a group, or individually, received a medal if they read for 30 minutes or more. "We really bring the kids in with lots of fun programs...lots of reading incentives. We are doing read beads this year. the kids read for 10 days and get 10 beads for their reading necklace. The kids are really taking to that. They really excited about earning their beads." The Saint Peter Library's summer reading program goes until July 29th.