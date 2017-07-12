Eide Bailly Giving Back As It Marks A Century

Eide Bailly is marking its 100th Anniversary this year, and to celebrate, the company is giving back to the community.

The CPA firm launched with one office in Fargo in 1917, now expanding to more than 30 locations in 13 states.

The staff at the Mankato office gathered to learn more about one of their clients, House of Hope.

They even surprised the residential and outpatient chemical dependency treatment facility with 100 towels.

Eide Bailly Marketing Manager Jenn Faust said, "Had the opportunity to put together this towel set program for the House of Hope, knowing that their participants needed fresh, clean bath towels. Sent out an e–mail to the whole staff and it was a matter of days, and we had 100 towel sets donated."

Eide Bailly held a celebration last month for staff and clients to make the 100th birthday.

--KEYC News 12