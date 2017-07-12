Minnesota AG Sues CenturyLink for High Internet Bills

Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson is suing CenturyLink, alleging the internet provider is overbilling many Minnesota customers after quoting lower rates.

Swanson filed the lawsuit in Anoka County District Court on Wednesday. The lawsuit argues that the Louisiana-based company has frequently charged residents higher monthly rates than they were quoted and refused to honor the lower price.

The complaint references several examples like a man from Columbia Heights who was quoted $15 monthly but was paying $30 a month for internet. Swanson's lawsuit seeks civil penalties and would force the company to pay restitution.

CenturyLink spokesman Mark Molzen says the company is reviewing the lawsuit and will respond. He said the company is disappointed Swanson "has chosen a press conference to communicate her concerns" rather than contact the company directly.

-KEYC News 12