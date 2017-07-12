KEYC - Gymboree to Close in River Hills Mall

By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
Another store in the River Hills Mall announces it is closing its doors.

Children's closing store Gymboree says they will close as part of their court–supervised restructuring process.

Six stores are closing in Minnesota, including the one in Medford.

Gymboree filed for bankruptcy in June.

Closing sales are scheduled to begin next Tuesday.

