Faribault Man Hospitalized Following Welfare Check

A 61-year-old Faribault man is hospitalized following a welfare check yesterday.

Officers responded to a home on the 1800 block of Fairway Drive after a caller said he spoke to a resident at that address on the phone who was threatening suicide.

Officers learned the man had taken pills and was armed with a knife.

Police made several attempts at contacting the man by phone, but were unsuccessful.

They then approached the home.

Authorities say the man contacted 911 about 45 minutes later and allowed officers to enter his home.

He was transported by helicopter to District One Hospital. No criminal charges are pending.

The Faribault Police Department was assisted by the Rice County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol.