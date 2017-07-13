Crystal Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Wife

Police say they've arrested the husband of a woman who was fatally shot in Crystal.

Chief Stephanie Revering says the couple's son called police about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Revering says the man had called his son and told him he had shot his mother.

Tactical officers were called to the scene after the man refused to surrender. He was arrested about 9 p.m. Revering says the man did not threaten to shoot anyone during the standoff.

She says the couple has three adult children.