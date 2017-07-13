KEYC - Somali-American Family Sues After Border Crossing Detainment

Somali-American Family Sues After Border Crossing Detainment

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect
A Somali-American family that was held at a U.S.-Canada border crossing for nearly 11 hours in 2015 is suing federal officials for allegedly violating their rights.
    The lawsuit filed Thursday says Abdisalam Wilwal and his family were detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Portal, North Dakota, after his name appeared on the terror watch list. 
    The suit claims Wilwal, of Minnesota, passed out after hours of being handcuffed. The family was also denied food for hours. 
    The lawsuit says there's no reason for Wilwal to be on the terror watch list. It seeks an injunction that would require authorities to remove him from the list and bar them from questioning the family. 
    The lawsuit names the heads of several federal agencies as defendants, including Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Startling Discovery Leads to a New Beginning

    Startling Discovery Leads to a New Beginning

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-07-12 03:45:10 GMT

    On a dirt road just off Hammond Highway outside Madelia deep in a ditch covered in tall grass two cyclists pedaling by Monday morning saw something strange and immediately called for help.

    On a dirt road just off Hammond Highway outside Madelia deep in a ditch covered in tall grass two cyclists pedaling by Monday morning saw something strange and immediately called for help.

  • Gymboree to Close in River Hills Mall

    Gymboree to Close in River Hills Mall

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 10:37 PM EDT2017-07-13 02:37:46 GMT

    Another store in the River Hills Mall announces it is closing its doors

    Another store in the River Hills Mall announces it is closing its doors

  • Escaped Minnesota Inmate On The Run For 25 Years Caught In Nevada

    Escaped Minnesota Inmate On The Run For 25 Years Caught In Nevada

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 10:41 AM EDT2017-07-12 14:41:34 GMT

    A man who escaped from a Minnesota federal prison in 1992 and had been on the run ever since was taken back into custody last month after trying to renew his driver's license.   

    A man who escaped from a Minnesota federal prison in 1992 and had been on the run ever since was taken back into custody last month after trying to renew his driver's license.   

  • Madelia Man Sentenced for Killing Would-Be Thief Fleeing His Property

    Madelia Man Sentenced for Killing Would-Be Thief Fleeing His Property

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-07-12 02:28:00 GMT

    On January 28, Nicolas Embertson with Cornelius Ayers and Kyle Nason cased David Pettersen's home for a future burglary according to court documents.

    On January 28, Nicolas Embertson with Cornelius Ayers and Kyle Nason cased David Pettersen's home for a future burglary according to court documents.

  • Waseca Resident's 53rd Year Serving On County Fair Board

    Waseca Resident's 53rd Year Serving On County Fair Board

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-07-12 23:54:19 GMT

    Fair Board Director, Vincent Peterson says, "I was involved in 4–h and I had steers. I grew up on a farm in New Richland ten miles south of here." Now Vincent Peterson plays an important role on the Fair Board... and this marks his 53 year. Peterson says, "Well my kids were in 4–H and that's how I ended up. They needed people to work and that's how all of us end up on it I think." There's one thing that keeps him coming back year after year. Vincent...

    Fair Board Director, Vincent Peterson says, "I was involved in 4–h and I had steers. I grew up on a farm in New Richland ten miles south of here." Now Vincent Peterson plays an important role on the Fair Board... and this marks his 53 year. Peterson says, "Well my kids were in 4–H and that's how I ended up. They needed people to work and that's how all of us end up on it I think." There's one thing that keeps him coming back year after year. Vincent...

  • MSU Changes Homecoming Titles

    MSU Changes Homecoming Titles

    Monday, July 10 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-07-10 23:51:17 GMT

    MSU is renaming the Homecoming King and Queen to the title Homecoming Royalty.

    MSU is renaming the Homecoming King and Queen to the title Homecoming Royalty.

  • St. Anthony Ends Policing In Suburb Where Castile Was Shot

    St. Anthony Ends Policing In Suburb Where Castile Was Shot

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 11:05 AM EDT2017-07-12 15:05:12 GMT

    The City of St. Anthony will end its policing contract with the Twin Cities suburb where a black motorist was fatally shot by a police officer a year ago. The City Council Tuesday night voted to terminate its police coverage for Falcon Heights.  

    The City of St. Anthony will end its policing contract with the Twin Cities suburb where a black motorist was fatally shot by a police officer a year ago. The City Council Tuesday night voted to terminate its police coverage for Falcon Heights.  

  • WWII Legends Tell Their Story At The Waseca County Fair

    WWII Legends Tell Their Story At The Waseca County Fair

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-07-13 03:44:18 GMT

    The graduates from the Tuskegee Army Airfield would go on to 332nd Fighter Group, flying missions in North Africa and Italy throughout World War II

    The graduates from the Tuskegee Army Airfield would go on to 332nd Fighter Group, flying missions in North Africa and Italy throughout World War II