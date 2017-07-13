New Ulm Police: Multiple Car Windows Damaged, Items Stolen From Police Impound Lot

KEYC - New Ulm Police: Multiple Car Windows Damaged, Items Stolen From

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
New Ulm Police are looking for more information in connection with a property damage incident.

Authorities say multiple vehicle windows in the city’s police impound lot were smashed out, with 6 car radios stolen from inside.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Ulm Police Department at 507-233-6750.