BCA Seeking Help In Locating Two Female Shoplifting Suspects

The BCA is looking for two females who they say have shoplifted a large amount of baby formula from a Walmart in Rochester on 2 known occasions.

Authorities say they have not been identified. They are known to drive a silver Suburban and a silver Cadillac SRX. During the second incident in June, police say they employed several juveniles which appear to be children of American Indian or Hispanic descent to act as spotters for them. The first theft was completed by push out. The second was stopped and the cart abandoned after a store manager confronted one of the suspects. The second suspect still managed to leave with concealed items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BCA or Rochester Police Department.