Another Baby Turned Over Under Iowa Safe Haven Law

Another store in the River Hills Mall announces it is closing its doors
On a dirt road just off Hammond Highway outside Madelia deep in a ditch covered in tall grass two cyclists pedaling by Monday morning saw something strange and immediately called for help.
A 61-year-old Faribault man is hospitalized following a welfare check yesterday.
A man who escaped from a Minnesota federal prison in 1992 and had been on the run ever since was taken back into custody last month after trying to renew his driver's license.
Police say they've arrested the husband of a woman who was fatally shot in Crystal.
Fair Board Director, Vincent Peterson says, "I was involved in 4–h and I had steers. I grew up on a farm in New Richland ten miles south of here." Now Vincent Peterson plays an important role on the Fair Board... and this marks his 53 year. Peterson says, "Well my kids were in 4–H and that's how I ended up. They needed people to work and that's how all of us end up on it I think." There's one thing that keeps him coming back year after year. Vincent...
On January 28, Nicolas Embertson with Cornelius Ayers and Kyle Nason cased David Pettersen's home for a future burglary according to court documents.
MSU is renaming the Homecoming King and Queen to the title Homecoming Royalty.
