Stadium Road Reopens Following Construction

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Stadium Road has reopened after being closed for construction.
The closure began late May and was in place from Ellis Avenue to Stoltzman  Road along  stadium hill. Reconstruction efforts focused on  road maintenance, repaving  road services, as well as improving city sidewalks along the  roadway.
The road was initially planned to reopen on Monday.