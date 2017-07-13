Mayo Clinic Launches New $1 Billion Electronic Records System

The BCA is looking for two females who they say have shoplifted a large amount of baby formula from a Walmart in Rochester on 2 known occasions.
A 61-year-old Faribault man is hospitalized following a welfare check yesterday.
On a dirt road just off Hammond Highway outside Madelia deep in a ditch covered in tall grass two cyclists pedaling by Monday morning saw something strange and immediately called for help.
Another store in the River Hills Mall announces it is closing its doors
Police say they've arrested the husband of a woman who was fatally shot in Crystal.
A man who escaped from a Minnesota federal prison in 1992 and had been on the run ever since was taken back into custody last month after trying to renew his driver's license.
On January 28, Nicolas Embertson with Cornelius Ayers and Kyle Nason cased David Pettersen's home for a future burglary according to court documents.
Authorities say another newborn has been turned over to state custody under Iowa's safe haven law.
