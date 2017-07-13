Franken Reacts to RFS For 2018

The EPA recently released its goals for renewable fuel standards for 2018.

Among them, 15 billion gallons of ethanol and 2.1 billion of biodiesel.

Senator Al Franken says that’s good for ethanol, but not for biodiesel.

Franken says, "For Minnesota’s economy ethanol is very good. It’s good for the state, good for corn growers and good for soybean growers from the biodiesel perspective once we get it to capacity."

Franken says he will continue to push for higher capacity for biodiesel.

-KEYC News 12