Bicyclist Hurt in Crash Near Elysian

A bicyclist was injured near Elysian Township. It happened just after one Thursday afternoon.

The State Patrol says 62–year–old Paul Curtis Matson of Mankato was eastbound on Highway 60 near Elysian when he was struck from behind by a Mack utility truck that was also eastbound. Matson was transported to hospital with believed non–life–threatening injuries.

46–year–old Michael Todd Lehman was driving the Mack. He was not injured.

The Minnesota State Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

The Minnesota DNR, Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office, Elysian Fire Rescue & Waterville Police Department assisted on scene.

-KEYC News 12