Schmeeckle Foundation Gives Money To Fairmont Hockey Arena

The Fairmont Youth Hockey Association was one of eight organizations that the Schmeeckle Foundation has recently given money to.



The $17,000 grant will go toward replacing 120 skates, adding 30 learn–to–skate walkers and a new sound system throughout the arena.

Alongside those additions, the association will install a new open skating program that will be open to kids 18 and younger, starting as early as October.

Skating and rentals, will all be free of charge as the goal is to attract kids and groups from around the community who have low income or are at risk.

Sessions will be held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.



Fairmont Hockey Youth Association Treasurer Randy Lubenow said we learned about the Schmeeckle Foundation had some money available. They were interested in helping youth and people with disabilities. We had really been looking for a way to grow our learn to skate program."



Schmeeckle Committee Member Shelia Hohensee said we were looking at the hockey association's application and looking at them being innovative, offering opportunities to children then within Martin County. We're also looking for programs that can be sustainable long–term."



For more information on this future program you can visit fairmont.pucksystems2.com.

If you would like to apply for a grant or want to know more about the Schmeeckle Foundation, you can visit schmeecklefoundation.org.

