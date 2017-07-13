Aerotow Taking Passion To The Sky

Just south of Owatonna, it's planes and not birds swooping through the air.

Starting July 13 through Sunday, more than 35 pilots from nine states are getting a chance to share their passion for the fifth annual Sled–Works Aerotow.

Model airplanes take off from the runway towing sailplanes filled with electronics that pilots with radio controls glide back to the ground.

More than 100 sailplanes will fill the air over the Owatonna Radio Control Modelers Field include those premade and those designed by hand.

Sled-Works co-organizer David Engleson said, "We call them built from scratch, so they do all the design and all the building, and so those are very rewarding too, but we get all sorts. The smallest, two meter little planes to the largest eight-meter planes."

The event includes some friendly competition but is mostly a relaxing way for hobbyists to enjoy some flying time.

--KEYC News 12