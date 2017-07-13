Cruisin' Just Fine On Pine & 99

The BCA is looking for two females who they say have shoplifted a large amount of baby formula from a Walmart in Rochester on 2 known occasions.
On a dirt road just off Hammond Highway outside Madelia deep in a ditch covered in tall grass two cyclists pedaling by Monday morning saw something strange and immediately called for help.
Authorities say another newborn has been turned over to state custody under Iowa's safe haven law.
A 61-year-old Faribault man is hospitalized following a welfare check yesterday.
Police say they've arrested the husband of a woman who was fatally shot in Crystal.
Another store in the River Hills Mall announces it is closing its doors
Health officials have confirmed an additional case of measles in Minnesota
A man who escaped from a Minnesota federal prison in 1992 and had been on the run ever since was taken back into custody last month after trying to renew his driver's license.
