Cruisin' Just Fine On Pine & 99

The former Bumpers on Belgrade crowd has made their new location a hot spot for car enthusiasts.



The new name is Cruisin' on Pine & 99.

After the city of North Mankato put restrictions on the permit, the summertime classic car get together opted out of the Belgrade location, and have now set up show in Nicollet.

This is the fourth event for Cruisin' on Pine & 99 this year.

They're held every other Thursday from five to eight o'clock.

-- KEYC News 12