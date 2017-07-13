Crews Prep For MN Highway 83 Roundabout Construction

The next big expansion on Mankato's east side is just about to get underway.



When crews get the final approval needed to begin construction in the next week or two, Highway 83 will be detoured through Blue Earth County Roads 86, 17 and Highway 22.



"The subsequent year we'll have the grade in place for the connection of county state aid highway 17 to the northeast. Complete the pavement curb and gutter and have the road open prior to school opening in 2008," Blue Earth County Engineer Ryan Thilges said.

The county is jumping out in front on the roundabout at Highway 83 because that road is going to be necessary next year for the second stage of the Highway 22 project.



"Getting the county Road 12 and State Highway 83 roundabout constructed this year will allow us to use that portion of Highway 83 for our detour throughout next year for the currently ongoing Highway 22 project between Mapleton and Mankato as well as facilitate the construction of the roundabout at Highway 22 and County Road 90, which will also happen next year," MnDOT's Scott Thompson said.

Once County Road 12 is created, it will open up a massive amount development opportunities, as well as relieve congestion on Highway 22.

"County Road 12 will serve as an eastern bypass to Highway 22 and will also facilitate the economic residential commercial growth that's anticipated on the eastern side of Mankato," Thilges said.

-- KEYC News 12.