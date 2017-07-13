Training The Next Line of Police Officers

For the last seven years, the Fairmont Police Department has offered internships to students who have completed a year of college and have an interest in becoming involved in law enforcement. This year two interns have filled the spot, 19-year-olds Eian Denton and Luis Figueroa. Local kids from Fairmont who have always dreamed of being a part of the blue line family.



"Since I was younger we would always be chasing the sirens, see where they're going, what they're doing," Figueroa said.



"I've always wanted to be a law enforcement officer. I watched both my parents in EMS and fire," Denton added.



"They're like sponges they soak up all the information and each officer does things a little bit differently and that's good because just like each intern is a little different. I think both of these guys have been quick to catch on, there's not always one way to handle a person and because they get to ride with every officer in our police department they get to see a wide range of how things happen, how we respond to people and how to deal with people," Patrolman with the Fairmont Police Department and Internship Coordinator Jaime Bleess said.



"In the classroom you're learning out of the book and the perfect way to do it and once you get out in the community, they're teaching you how to actually communicate with people and to actually due process through calls and everything," Figueroa added.



"Seeing the officers deal with the community, how they deal with calls and it's a lot different from the book work and all that. And they show us different sides of law enforcement. Dispatch, court, jail and boat patrol, bike patrol and just being around them shows us a lot," Denton said.



Both Eian and Luis want to return to Fairmont after their final year at Alexandria Technical College...this time wearing badges as new officers of the law.



"We see a transition of confidence in the way they deal with people which is exactly what we want to see. They go from being a little reserved to by the end of it they're very outgoing they're very sure of how they interact with people and that's something we're very happy to see," Chief of Police Michael Hunter said.



Interns from the last several years have all gone on to careers in law enforcement. Proving that the experience they've earned puts them one step above the rest.

