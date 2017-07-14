Winthrop Church Community Inviting Those With Storm Damage To Come Forward

A church community in Winthrop is inviting those who saw damage in Sunday’s storms to come forward.

In a community-wide message, Father Jeff Horejsi, of Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Winthrop, said that while Catholic Charities don’t cover crop damage, other kinds of storm damage, like house and vehicle losses, may be covered under certain grants.

Horejsi is looking for at least 15 families in need to contact him before he can apply for funding aid.

He says the invitation to come forward is for all Winthrop residents, even those with insurance coverage.

Those with substantial damage are asked to contact the Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Winthrop.