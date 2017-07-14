Blue Earth County DVS Extending Hours To Prepare For Statewide System Upgrade

To prepare for a system upgrade at Driver and Vehicle Service offices across the state, Blue Earth County is extending its hours.

During that upgrade, Blue Earth County will have limited services available from July 20 through the 24. Services not available on those days include tab renewal, plate replacement and title application.

Blue Earth County's entire license center will be closed with all services unavailable all day on July 21st.

Motorists are encouraged to complete those transactions during the newly set extended office hours July 17 through the 19 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.