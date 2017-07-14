Alden Man Injured In One-Vehicle Accident In Wells

An Alden man is injured in a one vehicle accident in Faribault County.

It happened just after 7 this morning.

Authorities say 47-year-old Alex Thostenson, of Alden, was eastbound on 180th street in Wells when he lost control of his vehicle.

He was transported to the hospital with injuries.

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office says alcohol and speed were both factors that contributed to the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.