KETELSEN REPORT: Dairy Farm Outlook

The former Bumpers on Belgrade crowd has made their new location a hot spot for car enthusiasts
The former Bumpers on Belgrade crowd has made their new location a hot spot for car enthusiasts
The next big expansion on Mankato's east side is just about to get underway
The next big expansion on Mankato's east side is just about to get underway
An Alden man is injured in a one vehicle accident in Faribault County. It happened just after 7 this morning.
An Alden man is injured in a one vehicle accident in Faribault County. It happened just after 7 this morning.
A bicyclist was injured near Elysian Township. It happened just after one Thursday afternoon
A bicyclist was injured near Elysian Township. It happened just after one Thursday afternoon
Authorities have identified a carjacking suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting in east-central Minnesota.
Authorities have identified a carjacking suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting in east-central Minnesota.
The BCA is looking for two females who they say have shoplifted a large amount of baby formula from a Walmart in Rochester on 2 known occasions.
The BCA is looking for two females who they say have shoplifted a large amount of baby formula from a Walmart in Rochester on 2 known occasions.
Health officials have confirmed an additional case of measles in Minnesota
Health officials have confirmed an additional case of measles in Minnesota