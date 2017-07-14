KEYC - MIDDAY EXPERT: 22nd Annual Relay For Life of Blue Earth County

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Rick Jeddeloh with the American Cancer Society joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about the impact of the American Cancer Society and how we can all get involved. In 2017, on average 850 people in Blue Earth, Waseca, Faribault, Nicollet, Le Sueur and Brown Counties will be diagnosed with cancer. More than 295 people will lose their battle with cancer. The 22nd Annual Relay for Life takes place in Blue Earth County tonight beginning at 5 p.m. in Ray Erlandson Park. The opening ceremony begins at 6 p.m., with the luminaria ceremony at 9:15 p.m. 