PICK OF THE LITTER: Lola, The 4-Year-Old Shepherd Mix

Terri with BENCHS joined KEYC News 12 today with Lola, a 4-year-old shepherd mix who came to the shelter because her owner moved. Lola is calm and well-trained. She prefers a home where she is the only pet. She also does great with children of all ages. She loves to go for car rides. Lola does have allergies that are managed by eating a grain free diet and taking Benadryl twice a day with each meal.

Her adoption price is $280, which includes her spay, microchip, dewormer, flea preventative, rabies, bordatella, distemper, heartworm test and heartworm preventative.