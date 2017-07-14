KEYC - Bavarian Blast Kicks Off For The 12th Annual Festival

Bavarian Blast Kicks Off For The 12th Annual Festival

By Tyler Meyer, Photographer
New Ulm's biggest festival of the summer kicks off... as their 12th annual Bavarian Blast gets underway.Lots of events and dances going on today and tomorrow and Sunday.The festival offers everything from bands, to dog races, a 5k and 10k, and a Sunday morning Polka service added this year along with breakfast on Sunday at 8:30 am.The Festival offers lots of German food as well. Weekend passes are available for $25 dollars and daily admission of 15 dollars for Saturday and Sunday is 5 dollars free admission 16 and under.