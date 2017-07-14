Bavarian Blast Kicks Off For The 12th Annual Festival

The former Bumpers on Belgrade crowd has made their new location a hot spot for car enthusiasts

The former Bumpers on Belgrade crowd has made their new location a hot spot for car enthusiasts

An Alden man is injured in a one vehicle accident in Faribault County. It happened just after 7 this morning.

An Alden man is injured in a one vehicle accident in Faribault County. It happened just after 7 this morning.

The next big expansion on Mankato's east side is just about to get underway

The next big expansion on Mankato's east side is just about to get underway

Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.