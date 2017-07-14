Crystal Man Charged in Fatal Shooting of Wife

Prosecutors have charged a Crystal man who called his adult son to tell him he had killed his mother.

Fifty-six-year-old Dennis Sandland was charged Friday with second-degree murder.

According to the criminal complaint, Sandland called his son about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to tell him about the fatal shooting.

Police went to the couple's house but he refused to surrender until a hostage negotiator eventually talked him out.

Police then found 53-year-old Sandra Sandland dead. A gun was on the bed near her.

According to prosecutors, her husband's blood-alcohol level tested slightly above the legal limit for driving. While at the hospital, officers heard him say unprompted that he had been angry with his wife, so he shot her in the head.

It wasn't immediately clear if he has an attorney.

-KEYC News 12