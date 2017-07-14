Steps Toward A Cure At Relay For Life

With the Faribault County Fair starting in less than two weeks, a broken promise might prevent residents from experiencing all of the activities.
An Alden man is injured in a one vehicle accident in Faribault County. It happened just after 7 this morning.
The former Bumpers on Belgrade crowd has made their new location a hot spot for car enthusiasts
The next big expansion on Mankato's east side is just about to get underway
A bicyclist was injured near Elysian Township. It happened just after one Thursday afternoon
Authorities have identified a carjacking suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting in east-central Minnesota.
For those in Fairmont you may have noticed some young faces out on the streets with law enforcement.
