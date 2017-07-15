One Dead After Single Vehicle Crash

Authorities say one man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Palo Alto County early Saturday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, Jacob Alan Hoffman, 27, of Graettinger, Iowa was driving his 2001 Ford F150 westbound on 290th street just before 2:30.

That's when he entered the north ditch.

Hoffman attempted to correct the vehicle's course of travel which resulted in rolling multiple times and coming to a stop on the roadway.

Hoffman was ejected from the vehicle and came to rest in the south ditch.

Hoffman was transported to the Palo Alto County Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The accident remains under investigation.

The Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office was assisted on the scene by the Emmet County Sheriff's Office, Graettinger Fire Department and Palo Alto County Ambulance Service.

