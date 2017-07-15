KEYC - One Dead After Single Vehicle Crash

One Dead After Single Vehicle Crash

Posted: Updated:
By Brittany Kemmerer, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
Connect
GRAETTINGER, Iowa -

Authorities say one man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Palo Alto County early Saturday morning.

According to the sheriff's office,  Jacob Alan Hoffman, 27, of Graettinger, Iowa was driving his 2001 Ford F150 westbound on 290th street just before 2:30.

That's when he entered the north ditch.

Hoffman attempted to correct the vehicle's course of travel which resulted in rolling multiple times and coming to a stop on the roadway.

Hoffman was ejected from the vehicle and came to rest in the south ditch.

Hoffman was transported to the Palo Alto County Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The accident remains under investigation.

The Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office was assisted on the scene by the Emmet County Sheriff's Office, Graettinger Fire Department and Palo Alto County Ambulance Service.

--KEYC News 12

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Faribault County Fairgrounds Forced To Find Quick Replacement

    Faribault County Fairgrounds Forced To Find Quick Replacement

    Friday, July 14 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-07-14 23:50:39 GMT

    With the Faribault County Fair starting in less than two weeks, a broken promise might prevent residents from experiencing all of the activities. 

    With the Faribault County Fair starting in less than two weeks, a broken promise might prevent residents from experiencing all of the activities. 

  • Alden Man Injured In One-Vehicle Accident In Wells

    Alden Man Injured In One-Vehicle Accident In Wells

    Friday, July 14 2017 11:23 AM EDT2017-07-14 15:23:24 GMT

    An Alden man is injured in a one vehicle accident in Faribault County. It happened just after 7 this morning.

    An Alden man is injured in a one vehicle accident in Faribault County. It happened just after 7 this morning.

  • Training The Next Line of Police Officers

    Training The Next Line of Police Officers

    Friday, July 14 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-07-14 23:54:28 GMT

    For those in Fairmont you may have noticed some young faces out on the streets with law enforcement.

    For those in Fairmont you may have noticed some young faces out on the streets with law enforcement.

  • Steps Toward A Cure At Relay For Life

    Steps Toward A Cure At Relay For Life

    Friday, July 14 2017 11:51 PM EDT2017-07-15 03:51:12 GMT

    The 22nd Annual Blue Earth County Relay for Life is making strides for a cure at Ray Erlandson Park.

    The 22nd Annual Blue Earth County Relay for Life is making strides for a cure at Ray Erlandson Park.

  • Crystal Man Charged in Fatal Shooting of Wife

    Crystal Man Charged in Fatal Shooting of Wife

    Friday, July 14 2017 6:37 PM EDT2017-07-14 22:37:56 GMT

    Prosecutors have charged a Crystal man who called his adult son to tell him he had killed his mother

    Prosecutors have charged a Crystal man who called his adult son to tell him he had killed his mother

  • Blue Earth County DVS Extending Hours To Prepare For Statewide System Upgrade

    Blue Earth County DVS Extending Hours To Prepare For Statewide System Upgrade

    Friday, July 14 2017 2:31 PM EDT2017-07-14 18:31:15 GMT

    To prepare for a system upgrade at Driver and Vehicle Service offices across the state, Blue Earth County is extending its hours.

    To prepare for a system upgrade at Driver and Vehicle Service offices across the state, Blue Earth County is extending its hours.

  • Cruisin' Just Fine On Pine & 99

    Cruisin' Just Fine On Pine & 99

    Thursday, July 13 2017 10:49 PM EDT2017-07-14 02:49:35 GMT

    The former Bumpers on Belgrade crowd has made their new location a hot spot for car enthusiasts

    The former Bumpers on Belgrade crowd has made their new location a hot spot for car enthusiasts

  • One Dead After Single Vehicle Crash

    One Dead After Single Vehicle Crash

    Saturday, July 15 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-07-15 20:22:03 GMT
    Authorities say one man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Palo Alto County early Saturday morning. According to the sheriff's office,  Jacob Alan Hoffman, 27, of Graettinger, Iowa was driving his 2001 Ford F150 westbound on 290th street just before 2:30. That's when he entered the north ditch. Hoffman attempted to correct the vehicle's course of travel which resulted in rolling multiple times and coming to a stop on the roadway. Hoffman was ejected from the vehicle a...
    Authorities say one man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Palo Alto County early Saturday morning. According to the sheriff's office,  Jacob Alan Hoffman, 27, of Graettinger, Iowa was driving his 2001 Ford F150 westbound on 290th street just before 2:30. That's when he entered the north ditch. Hoffman attempted to correct the vehicle's course of travel which resulted in rolling multiple times and coming to a stop on the roadway. Hoffman was ejected from the vehicle a...